Special supportive package ratified for Isfahan’s handicrafts artisans

TEHRAN-- Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Maryam Jalali-Dehkordi, gave news of compiling and implementing special supportive packages for easing the production and exports of Isfahan handicrafts.

Speaking at a gathering with participation of Isfahan governor-general, Majlis lawmakers, high managers and artisans in Isfahan on Friday, she also gave news of forming specialized working group with executive powers for removing obstacles to exports particularly in the fields of precious and semi-precious metals like silver under the direct supervision of Isfahan Governor-General’s Office, Shabestan news agency wrote.

She explained that following intensive meetings with artisans, senior national and provincial managers, important ratifications were implemented for supporting Isfahan’s production and exports in less than 48 hours. The evaluations of silver exports will be conducted in Isfahan, she said, adding there is no need for artisans to visit Tehran.

Based on agreement with Technical -Vocational Organization, top handicraft masters will be exempt from repeated tests, she said, adding that the new facilities have been considered for tax trainings and related exemptions.

Jalali-Dehkordi called approval of insurance, tax and financial facilities for handicrafts artisans as the other ratifications of the gathering.

Pointing to the active role of international organizations and target markets, she said Majlis lawmakers and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have entered the scene for marketing the handicrafts in neighboring countries and cooperation with embassies.

She said that the measures conducted in Isfahan is a great step toward removing the historical challenges facing the province’s handicrafts.

With implementation of this supportive package, Isfahan as a great museum and workshop of Iran’s handicrafts, can have integrated measures in training, production, showcasing and exports, she concluded.

KD

