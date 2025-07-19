Pezeshkian: Iranians defeated the enemy with their unity and sacrifice

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised the nation’s resilience in the face of recent aggression by the Zionist regime, saying the people have defeated the enemy through their unity and unwavering support for the country.

Speaking on Saturday morning during a meeting with the head and deputies of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Pezeshkian said necessary decisions have already been made to swiftly address the needs of those affected by the recent war.

Pezeshkian also commended the growing inclusion of diverse public voices in national media, saying this development is both meaningful and worthy of recognition.

Pezeshkian concluded by reaffirming the people’s loyalty. “This nation has shown time and again that it is ready to make the ultimate sacrifice for the country. We should never label anyone an enemy merely for holding a different opinion.”