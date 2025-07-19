Iran’s active diplomacy advances toward constructive engagement with world, says envoy to China

TEHRAN — Iran’s ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, has emphasized the country’s strategic push for constructive engagement and stronger ties with key regional and international partners, as part of its growing role in global diplomacy.

Alongside Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Rahmani Fazli recently met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Highlighting the importance of the July 16 meeting, Rahmani Fazli said: “Iran’s active diplomacy, guided by a strong and strategic approach, is advancing toward constructive engagement and greater alignment with like-minded countries and key global actors.”

During the meeting, Araghchi thanked Beijing for its continued support of Iran and reaffirmed Tehran’s backing of China’s rotating SCO presidency, including its preparations for the upcoming summit in Tianjin.

Araghchi said Iran is willing to enhance high-level exchanges between the two countries and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

On the Chinese side, Wang reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Iran in defending its national sovereignty, resisting power politics and bullying, and protecting its legitimate rights through political dialogue. He also emphasized China’s commitment to good-neighborliness and stronger regional ties.

Iran has deepened its integration with the SCO. In July 2023, the organization officially approved Iran’s full membership, making it the ninth member of the world’s largest regional organization by geographic scope and population.