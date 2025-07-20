Economy minister visits anti-money laundering exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Economy and Financial Affairs Seyed Ali Madanizadeh visited the Financial Intelligence Center, and toured the country’s permanent international exhibition on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism on Sunday.

The exhibition, launched last year, is regularly updated to reflect the latest developments and actions in the fight against illicit finance.

It addresses the wide-ranging impacts of money laundering and terrorist financing on national security, particularly given Iran’s history as a victim of terrorism.

It also outlines Iran’s preventive and enforcement efforts, including the national risk assessment document and transparency initiatives across the economic sector.

In addition, the exhibition traces the evolution of relevant legislation and showcases international best practices and successful cases involving crimes such as smuggling and financial tracking methods that have drawn global attention.

The Financial Intelligence Center, which serves as a key oversight body in Iran’s economic and security landscape, plays a strategic role in this effort.

During his visit, Madanizadeh also toured the center’s international training laboratory, established for the first time in Iran with the cooperation of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The facility provides a new platform for training and collaboration between the center’s experts, other government institutions, and international specialists.

EF/MA