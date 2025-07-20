Martyr Qobad Olfati: Humble, Kind, and Devoted to the Homeland

TEHRAN- Amid the flames of the 12-day unequal war between Iran and the Zionist regime, Qobad Olfati, one of the pure sons of this land, sacrificed his life for the security and sovereignty of his homeland.

Martyrs are the steadfast pillars of our Islamic and national identity—those who, by giving their lives, defined the boundaries of faith, courage, and patriotism. In Islamic culture, martyrs are alive and eternal, not only in the memory of the nation but also in the path of society's movement. Martyrdom is not merely death; it is a conscious choice to stand against oppression, ignorance, and aggression. In the era of narrative warfare, the voice of the martyrs' blood is the loudest truth in history—and Qobad Alfti is one of those pure voices that must be heard.

The Account of Martyr Qobad Olfati’s Sister

Martyr Qobad Olfati’s sister spoke about her brother’s humane spirit and moral qualities, saying: "My brother never spoke about his rank, position, or military responsibilities. He was a humble man who saw himself as equal to his colleagues and subordinates."

She added that Martyr Olfati always preferred to remain anonymous, carrying out his work quietly and solely for the sake of God. "He was an incredibly kind, gentle, patient, and family-oriented person."

She emphasized: "This martyr treated everyone around him with respect. We never saw the slightest selfish behavior from him—his entire being was devoted to serving the people and defending the country. He was always concerned about religion, the people, and the peace of society."

Martyr Olfati’s sister stated: "Despite his many responsibilities, my brother never hesitated to help his family, neighbors, and those in need. He stood firm in the path of Islam with strong faith and determination."

She noted: "My brother stood against the enemies with his pure blood and sacrificed his life for the security of the people and the dignity of the country. He was not only a servant of the system but also a servant of the nation and Islamic values. He saw service as a divine duty, not a privilege."

She continued: "As the sister of this martyr, I feel responsible to continue his path and the path of all martyrs. I do not want their memory and their way to be forgotten."

This sister of the Kurdish martyr stressed: "We must honor the blood of the martyrs through our actions, words, and beliefs. They gave their lives so that we could live in peace and security. Now, it is certainly our turn to continue their path—each in our own way."

"My Father Sacrificed His Life for Islamic Iran"

Martyr Qobad Olfatis daughter, in an interview with Mehr News Agency, said: "I congratulate and offer condolences on my father’s martyrdom to the great and loyal people of Islamic Iran. My father sacrificed his life in defense of Islam, the Quran, and the homeland. We, the children of the martyrs, remain committed to continuing their path."

She emphasized that the security and strength of the country today are owed to the sacrifices of the martyrs, adding: "We will not allow the pure blood of the martyrs to be trampled upon or their lofty goals to be overshadowed by negligence or indifference."

She stressed: "The people of Iran must know that the families of the martyrs will stand by this system, the revolution, and the leadership until the last drop of their blood. They will not allow even an inch of this beloved land to fall into the hands of the enemy."

Martyr Qobad Olfati: A Representative of the Faithful, Selfless, and Devoted Generation

Martyr Qobad Olfati was a representative of the faithful, selfless, and devoted generation of this land who, during the critical days of battle against the Zionist regime, defended Iran’s security and honor with his blood. Today, more than ever, the memory and path of these martyrs must remain alive in hearts and be passed on to future generations.

They left so that we may stay and fight—not with weapons, but with awareness, steadfastness, unity, and service. The path of the martyrs continues, and we must not forget that these martyrs gave their lives not only for the soil but for national unity and the preservation of Islamic Iran.

Through their resistance, they taught us that today’s security did not come cheap. It is our duty to continue their path. Silence in the face of the enemy and indifference is a betrayal of the martyrs' blood.

(Source: Mehr News Agency)