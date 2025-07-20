Iraqi Hakim Commends Iranian Resistance, Urges Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Ammar Hakim welcomed an Iranian parliamentary delegation on Sunday in Baghdad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments and the state of bilateral ties between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hakim underscored the significance of the Arba’een pilgrimage as a strategic platform for fostering cooperation between the two neighboring nations, both at the official and grassroots levels. He noted that the religious event plays a vital role in strengthening cultural and political bonds.

He also hailed the steadfastness of the Iranian nation and their unity behind the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, praising the Iranian parliament’s role in defending national interests and supporting popular aspirations.

The Iraqi official called for deeper parliamentary collaboration between the two countries and stressed the importance of forming joint committees to explore common priorities. He said Iraq, drawing on its extensive parliamentary experience, stands ready to expand such cooperation in the lead-up to its upcoming elections.