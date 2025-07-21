Tehran to host major building industry expo in late August

TEHRAN - The 25th International Building and Construction Industry Exhibition will be held from August 17 to 20 at Tehran’s Permanent International Fairgrounds, according to Bahman Abdollahi, head of the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives.

Despite recent challenges, Abdollahi said the event will move forward as planned, with stronger coordination and broader participation from prominent domestic and international companies. He emphasized that the exhibition will leverage the full capabilities and expertise of Iran’s construction sector, along with support from relevant government agencies.

Describing the event as one of the largest and most specialized building industry exhibitions in the region, he said it offers a key platform to showcase the latest technologies, products, and services in construction. The event also aims to highlight domestic capabilities, expand export markets, and promote the exchange of technical knowledge in the sector.

EF/