CMDSF injects $266m into market amid post-conflict volatility

TEHRAN - Iran's Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund (CMDSF) has spent 133 trillion rials (approximately $266 million) over the past four months to support Iran’s stock market, according to Ruhollah Sharifian, head of the fund’s executive board.

Sharifian said the market entered a sensitive phase following the recent 12-day conflict, prompting the fund to prioritize market stability efforts. The interventions were aimed at mitigating systemic risks and supporting the financial system in line with Article 28 of the Law on Removing Barriers to Competitive Production and Enhancing the Financial System, passed in 2015.

He emphasized that the fund has strictly followed its mandate by purchasing shares directly from the trading board, as block purchases are not permitted under its statutes. The fund’s support has been executed through the sale of its own assets, in compliance with its regulations and investment guidelines.

In a further sign of growing interest in market protections, over 115,000 retail investors have purchased share insurance products designed to mitigate individual exposure to market downturns.

