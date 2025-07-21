Bahram Saveh Shemshaki elected Iran’s ski president

TEHRAN - Bahram Saveh Shemshaki was elected as president of Iran Ski Federation on Monday.

In the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Saveh Shemshaki was elected for a four-year term till 2029.

He secured 34 votes of 38 votes cast.

The Iranian Ski Federation was founded in 1947, alongside the establishment of the Iranian Olympic Federation.

This occurred after the introduction of skiing in Iran, with the first ski trails established in the Telo hills (Lashkarak) and later in Abali.