Cinema Museum to host commemoration for innocent victims of Israeli aggression on Iran 

TEHRAN – The Cinema Museum of Iran will host the "Remembrance of Iran’s Blood" ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday, with the participation of cultural figures, artists, media representatives, and the general public.

This event is organized to honor the memory of innocent victims of the recent inhumane aggression by the Zionist regime against Iranian soil, and to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the twelve-day war, Mehr reported on Monday.

It is a cultural and artistic commemoration centered on promoting peace, solidarity, and collective conscience, the report added.

The program aims to keep alive the memory of individuals who departed silently and defenselessly, yet remain eternal in Iranian hearts.

Key segments of the event include a special performance themed around peace and human suffering, traditional music concerts, speeches by prominent cultural and artistic figures, visual clips narrating this human tragedy, and candle lighting in remembrance of the fallen.

The ceremony will be open to the public.

The Cinema Museum of Iran is located in Tehran’s upscale Bagh-e-Ferdows neighborhood, Valiasr St., near Tajrish Square.

Early Friday morning, June 13, a series of terrorist attacks perpetrated by the Zionist regime targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, scientists, and innocent civilians.

In response to the savage Zionist attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched Operation True Promise 3 on Friday night, unleashing a barrage of missiles against the occupied territories.

The Israeli attacks targeted areas within Iran that were not military installations, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent civilian lives including women and children. The incident has sparked outrage not only within Iran but also among international observers.

SAB/

