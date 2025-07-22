Swift Yemeni response after Israeli aggression 

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces waged a series of attacks less than 24 hours after the Israeli occupation regime struck Hodeidah port.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a precision military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The strike was conducted using a hypersonic ballistic missile named Palestine 2.

In a televised statement, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objectives.

According to Saree, the strike caused “millions of the usurping Zionist settlers to flee into shelters, and bringing airport operations to a halt.”

He emphasized that this action was in response to the ongoing genocide committed by the Israeli occupation regime in the Gaza Strip, and as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and their resistance.

Saree reiterated that such operations will continue and will only stop once the genocidal war on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

He also expressed gratitude to the Yemeni people for their continued support of the Palestinian cause and their rejection of foreign domination over the Arab and Islamic nations.

Also, Yemenis flood the streets of the capital, Sanaa, and many other cities every Thursday, expressing their support for Gaza and the Palestinians. This has been continuing for nearly 20 months.

Additionally, Saree paid tribute to the people of Palestine in both the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank for their sacrifices, praising the resistance forces for confronting the occupying enemy and defending the broader Arab and Islamic world.

The Israeli regime’s military confirmed it had detected a ballistic missile launched from Yemen. Air raid sirens were heard across wide areas and the missile led to the temporary suspension of flights at Ben Gurion Airport.

Following the Yemeni announcement, Israeli media reported another incoming missile from Yemen.

Earlier, Saree announced that the Yemeni drone force had carried out a targeted military operation against five key military and strategic locations in the occupied territories.

According to Saree, the targets included Ben Gurion Airport, a military facility in Tel Aviv, the port of Eilat, Ramon Airport, and a vital site in the Ashdod area. The attack, described as successful, was carried out by five drones.

Saree affirmed Yemen’s readiness to confront any hostile moves aimed at preventing it from fulfilling its “religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the Palestinian people.”

The government in Sanaa has said the operation by the Yemeni drone force was in retaliation for the genocide in Gaza and the regime’s recent strikes on Hodeidah port, reportedly waged by drones too.

Military experts say the regular Zionist strikes on Hodeidah port have proven a total failure to deter Yemen’s military support front for Gaza, which includes a maritime blockade on Israeli and Israeli-destined ships through the Red Sea.

Government officials in Sanaa say the Israeli regime’s strikes have only strengthened popular domestic support for Yemeni military operations in solidarity with Gaza.

