Security force killed by terrorists laid to rest in massive ceremony

TEHRAN – Seas of residents in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan gathered on Wednesday to attend the funeral ceremony of Javad Karim Koshteh, a Basiji member who was killed by terrorists while guarding a mosque filled with worshippers.

People from different walks of life and religious backgrounds attended the ceremony, after the province was shaken last week by another terrorist attack that claimed the lives of six people, including an infant. Both attacks have been linked to the Mujahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organization, which has killed over 24,000 Iranians over the past four decades.

