NLAI chairman appreciates distribution of “Shahnameh” in Tajikistan

TEHRAN - At a meeting between the chairman of the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) Gholamreza Amirkhani and the Ambassador of Tajikistan Nizomiddin Zohidi in Tehran on Wednesday, both sides emphasized the exchange of resources, dispatch of researchers, and the organization of joint workshops.

Highlighting the importance of cultural and linguistic commonalities between the two countries, Amirkhani stressed the necessity of expanding scientific and library cooperation, ISNA reported.

Amirkhani, referring to the national project of distributing the “Shahnameh” in Tajikistan, stated: “The valuable initiative of the Tajik government in distributing the “Shahnameh” among all the people of this country brings joy to Persian language enthusiasts in Iran.”

Reviewing previous collaborations, he noted: “In 2017, a room titled ‘Iran’ was equipped in the National Library of Dushanbe, and now it needs to become more active. We are ready to strengthen this space and cooperate with the National Library of Tajikistan and other scientific and cultural institutions of that country.”

“There are extensive capacities for the exchange of resources, the dispatch of researchers and professors, as well as the organization of joint workshops. For us, Tajikistan, because of our shared language and culture, holds a special place. We see this country not just as a neighbor, but as part of a shared civilizational sphere,” he emphasized.

Also speaking at the meeting, Nizomiddin Zohidi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and spoke of the favorable state of bilateral relations: “We thank God that today Iran–Tajikistan relations are at a very high level. The recent trip of President Pezeshkian to Tajikistan opened a new chapter in relations, and during the late President Raisi’s administration, three official visits were also exchanged between senior officials of the two countries.”

Touching on the “Shahnameh” distribution project in Tajikistan, he added: “The printing and distribution of 3.4 million copies of Ferdowsi’s ‘Shahnameh’ is on the agenda, a significant portion of which is being produced in Iranian printing houses. So far, about 40 wagons of books have been sent, and we hope that by the end of the year, every Tajik family will receive a two-volume edition of the Shahnameh.”

The free distribution of hundreds of thousands of copies of the “Shahnameh,” the epic work of the Persian poet Abolqasem Ferdowsi, has begun in Tajikistan.

According to the Tajik government, the initiative seeks to familiarize the people of the country more deeply with the epic stories of the “Shahnameh,” honor history, literature, and culture, raise a new generation in the spirit of patriotism, promote courage and heroism, and prepare young people to defend the homeland—values that are reflected throughout the “Shahnameh”.

The epic book has been published by Sharq-e Azad (Free East) Publication, affiliated with the Office of the President of Tajikistan.

The order to publish and distribute the “Shahnameh” to the people of Tajikistan free of charge was issued by Emomali Rahmon, President of Tajikistan, at an international conference held in 2023 in honor of the 115th anniversary of the birth of Academician Bobodzhen Gafurov, author of the book “Tajiks”.

The Shahnameh is a unique literary masterpiece filled with epic, romantic, and mythical stories. Its storytelling style aligns perfectly with narrative traditions worldwide and offers deep insights into Iranian culture, art, and even the governance and political traditions of ancient Persia.

Hakim Abul-Qasem Ferdows (940-1020) was a Persian poet and the author of Shahnameh, which is one of the world's longest epic poems created by a single poet, and the greatest epic of the Persian-speaking countries.

He is celebrated as one of the most influential figures of Persian literature and one of the greatest in the history of literature.

Ferdowsi's patriotism is prominently displayed in his epic poem, the Shahnameh, where he celebrates Iranian history, culture, and language, and champions the values of courage, wisdom, and national pride. His work is seen as a powerful assertion of Iranian identity.

The “Shahnameh” holds a special place in the cultural memory of the Tajiks. For centuries, this monumental work has been regarded as a source for nurturing patriotism, bravery, and the ethics of chivalry among successive generations.

Throughout different periods, from ancient times to the era of Tajikistan’s independence, the “Shahnameh” has always attracted the attention of scholars and lovers of literature in the country. Even during the Soviet era, when the Persian script was replaced with Cyrillic, efforts were made to rewrite the “Shahnameh” in the new script so that this work would remain accessible to the people.

Zohidi further presented five cooperation proposals: exchange of expertise and specialists in librarianship and restoration, exchange of manuscripts and books, providing online access for researchers, organizing joint workshops, and strengthening the “Tajikistan Corner” in the National Library of Iran.

Referring to the importance of archives, he stated: “In Tajikistan, the Archive Organization and the National Library are independent institutions, and we need greater cooperation with Iran in this area. We also have a project underway to identify and catalog all works and articles published about Tajikistan in Iran, and we hope the National Library of Iran will cooperate in this initiative.”

In conclusion, the ambassador highlighted shared cultural figures between the two countries and said: “Next year marks the 150th anniversary of Master Sadriddin Ayni, and we hope to hold a commemoration at the National Library of Iran. Likewise, strengthening programs such as Tajikistan Cultural Days in Iran can contribute to expanding scientific and cultural relations between the two countries.”

Sadriddin Aini (1878-1954) was a Tajik intellectual who wrote poetry, fiction, journalism, history, and a dictionary. He is regarded by Tajiks as Tajikistan's national poet and one of the most important writers in the country's history.

In 1934, he attended the first Soviet Congress of Writers as the Tajik representative. By purporting national identity in his writings, he was able to escape the Soviet censors that quieted many intellectuals in Central Asia. He was a member of the Supreme Soviet of Tajikistan for 20 years, was awarded the Order of Lenin three times, and was the first president of the Academy of Sciences of the Tajik SSR. After 1992, his writing helped to bind together a sense of Tajik nationalism that survived the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Aini's early poems were about love and nature, but after the national awakening in Tajikistan, his subject matter shifted to the dawn of the new age and the working class.

*** Photo: Gholamreza Amirkhani (2nd L) and Nizomiddin Zohidi (C) meet in Tehran on August 27.

SS/

