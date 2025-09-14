Rural literary tourism route launched in Kandelous, northern Iran

TEHRAN – Iran has inaugurated a rural literary tourism route in the village of Kandelous in northern Mazandaran province, linking local folklore with cultural and ecological tourism, officials said.

The one-kilometer route introduces visitors to the legend of “Mina and the Leopard” through a series of themed stations, including Mina’s reconstructed house, murals, narrative paintings, symbolic sculptures and a café inspired by the story.

Hossein Izadi, Director General of Mazandaran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, said the initiative aims to deepen tourism by offering “narrative-based” experiences that combine history, literature and landscape. “The idea is that visitors not only see the sights but also connect with the cultural history of Kandelous through the legend,” he told state media.

Kandelous, often called “The Lost Paradise,” is known for its preserved rural architecture, wooden-framed windows, stone alleyways and gabled rooftops. The village also houses museums of antiques and medicinal plants, where more than 250 species of rare herbs are cultivated.

A key site is the Kandelous Anthropology Museum, established by local scholar Dr. Aliasghar Jahangiri, which contains more than 8,000 artifacts including pottery, manuscripts and agricultural tools. The museum documents rural traditions and has played a role in safeguarding knowledge of medicinal plants used in the region for centuries.

Officials said the new literary tourism route is expected to boost Kandelous’s role as a cultural tourism hub by offering multisensory experiences and connecting visitors with Iran’s folklore and local traditions.

AM