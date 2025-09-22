NIOC chief says Iran’s oil exports continue without interruption

TEHRAN – Iran’s oil exports are continuing without interruption, the head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Monday, dismissing reports of losses from changes in sales methods.

Hamid Bovard, NIOC’s managing director, told IRNA that Iran is pursuing both diversification and expansion of oil sales in different markets, echoing comments by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He rejected claims that such policies had harmed revenues.

“In a relentless effort and close struggle, Iran’s oil industry representatives are carrying out sales of crude and petroleum products appropriately,” Bovard said.

He added that the company does not intend to respond to every rumor, but is focused on keeping the “country’s economic lights on” through persistent efforts.

Earlier, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad told reporters that Iran’s oil sales had never stopped, continuing strongly despite fluctuations. He said there were no unsold crude shipments stranded at sea.

Recent data supports the officials’ remarks. Iran’s crude output rose to about 3.27 million barrels per day in early September, the highest in seven-and-a-half years, following upgrades in infrastructure and recovery techniques.

Recent OPEC data showed Iran recorded the largest oil revenue gain among member states in 2024, climbing from $41.1 billion in 2023 to more than $46.7 billion.

China remains a crucial buyer, Beijing’s imports of Iranian crude reached record levels in June 2025, with estimates ranging between 1.46 million and 1.8 million barrels per day, underscoring Tehran’s ability to maintain robust flows to Asian markets despite sanctions.

Such figures reinforce NIOC’s position that oil exports remain active and profitable, and that diversification of sales channels has bolstered both output and revenues.

EF/MA