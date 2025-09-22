Iran approves museum dedicated to 12-day war with Israel

TEHRAN – Iran has approved the establishment of a museum dedicated to the 12-day war with the Zionist regime of Israel, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri said on Monday.

Salehi-Amiri said the museum’s exhibits would be displayed alongside those of the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War, known in Iran as the “Sacred Defense,” at the Sacred Defense and Islamic Revolution Museum.

“The plan to register the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) conference building, known as the Glass Building, which was targeted during Israeli attacks, has been submitted to government officials and approved,” Salehi-Amiri said at a ceremony commemorating veterans of the Iran-Iraq War.

He described the war as a defining factor for the [1979] Iranian Revolution and national independence, adding that the “spirit of resistance and sacrifice” displayed during the 12-day war should not be forgotten.

The Iran–Israel conflict, also called the Twelve-Day War, took place from June 13 to June 24, 2025. It began with Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, which martyred several prominent military leaders, nuclear scientists, and politicians, and damaged air defense installations. Iran retaliated with hundreds of ballistic missiles and suicide drones targeting military, energy, and government sites.

Salehi Amiri also announced plans to hold 31 cultural festivals across Iran’s provinces to promote the country’s heritage and strengthen national identity among younger generations.

He said both the Iran-Iraq War and the 12-Day War had fostered national unity. “Unlike the image portrayed abroad, those wars have been a source of cohesion in the Iranian society.”

War veterans and commanders are symbols of national dignity, and the media should highlight the moral and spiritual dimensions of these conflicts, the minister explained.

AM