Iran’s FM congratulates Armenia on independence anniversary

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has extended his congratulations to Armenia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day and national celebrations.

In a message addressed to Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday, Araghchi highlighted the longstanding ties between the two neighbors, stressing that Iran and Armenia share “deep-rooted historical and civilizational bonds” that provide a solid foundation for expanding cooperation.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations, noting that Tehran and Yerevan have maintained active cooperation not only in their direct relations but also on regional and international platforms.

The Iranian foreign minister voiced confidence that with the determination and foresight of leaders in both countries, bilateral ties would continue to deepen. He emphasized that strengthening cooperation would serve the common interests of the two nations while also contributing to peace and stability in the wider region.

Iran and Armenia, which share a land border, have in recent years expanded engagement across political, economic, and cultural fields. Both countries have consistently underlined their commitment to dialogue and cooperation as a means to enhance regional security and development.