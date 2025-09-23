Report: Washington to target entire ICC in major sanctions escalation

The United States is weighing sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) that could be announced this week, Reuters reported Monday, escalating its retaliation over probes into Israeli war crimes and U.S. abuses in Afghanistan.

Washington has already sanctioned prosecutors and judges, including lead prosecutor Karim Khan, in February, and now questions the court’s “purported jurisdiction” over U.S. and Israeli personnel.

The Hague-based court, which recognizes Palestine’s membership and jurisdiction over crimes on its territory, has indicted Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.

Facing potential operational paralysis—from banking to basic software—the ICC has paid staff ahead and sought alternative providers, while member states prepare pushback at the U.N. General Assembly.

If imposed, the sanctions would indicate Washington has little regard for international law, prioritizing impunity for Israel over justice. Such a move would also weaken accountability for Palestinian victims and cast a chilling effect over future war-crimes investigations worldwide.