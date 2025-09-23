Russia has announced record growth in its special economic zones (SEZs), underscoring their role as powerful engines of international investment and industrial cooperation.

The information was presented by Nikita Kondratiev, Director of the Department for Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, during the third International Forum of Special Economic Zones – 2025.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of the "BRICS SEZ Digital Map" – a unified investment navigator created by the Association of clusters, technology parks and SEZ of Russia. The platform offers comprehensive information on SEZs across BRICS nations, including available benefits and preferential regimes. This is reported by the official website of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.

According to Kondratiev, the platform will soon be expanded to include detailed information on the products manufactured within these zones, opening new distribution channels, simplifying the search for components and equipment, and facilitating deeper cooperation among BRICS economies.

"The platform contains information on the specialization, preferences, residents, and contact details of the special economic zones of the BRICS countries," Nikita Kondratiev stated.

The creation of a BRICS-wide digital investment infrastructure was hailed as a turning point in building stronger economic ties and expanding opportunities for global cooperation, the source claimed.

(Source: TV BRICS)