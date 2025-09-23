Iran to launch light satellites from Shahid Soleimani constellation this year

TEHRAN - Iran plans to launch several light satellites belonging to the Shahid Soleimani satellite constellation into space this year, according to Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Sattar Hashemi.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Hashemi confirmed the ongoing development of the constellation, stating that it will gradually reach full operational capability through a series of phased launches. "This year, a number of light satellites from the Shahid Soleimani constellation will be sent into orbit," he said.

The Shahid Soleimani constellation is a significant project for Iran's space program, aiming to bolster its capabilities in communications, observation, and other key areas. The minister emphasized that the current administration, under President Pezeshkian, has placed a high priority on launches that serve a specific purpose and deliver tangible benefits to the Iranian public.

Hashemi further elaborated that the development of the constellation's various components is being spearheaded by the Iranian Space Agency and the Space Research Institute. These institutions are working diligently to ensure the satellites meet the required specifications and performance standards.

"The launches are planned with both domestic and foreign launchers," Hashemi noted, suggesting a collaborative approach to achieving Iran's space ambitions. The details of which foreign launchers may be involved were not disclosed.