Iran participates in inaugural BRICS Literary Award with three authors

TEHRAN – Iran has introduced three writers to represent the country at the inaugural BRICS Literary Award, a newly established global event.

Reza Amirkhani, Majid Gheisari, and Mansour Alimoradi are the Iranian nominees whose names have entered the long list of the event, SNN reported.

The BRICS Literary Award was founded last November by the BRICS member states. The award aims to strengthen cultural ties among member nations and to honor their traditional values and literary diversity.

Eligible works, whether in their original language or in new translations, must reflect the cultural heritage and lived experiences of their peoples. The final winner will receive not only a diploma and a special medal but also a prize of one million Russian rubles.

From the very beginning, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken an active role in this international event. According to the award’s regulations, each BRICS member country may nominate three writers for the competition. In its first edition, Iran put forward three of its prominent literary figures.

The Iran Book and Literature House, in collaboration with the Cultural Counsellor’s Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia, collected and submitted the nominated works to the BRICS Award Secretariat. This initiative has been part of broader efforts to support the translation and international publication of Iranian literature.

Reza Amirkhani, 52, is a contemporary Iranian novelist. “His Ego” is one of Amirkhani's most well-known works, having been reprinted 38 times. It has been translated into Arabic, Russian, and Turkish as well.

Amirkhani is a bestselling novelist in his homeland. His book “Salvation” was selected as the best novel in 2018 at the 11th Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards, Iran’s most lucrative literary prize.

Majid Gheisari, 58, is an Iranian writer and novelist. He has won the International Eurasia Award from Russia for the premier novel “Three Priests” in 2018. Majid Gheisari has been a referee at various literary festivals in Iran.

Mansour Alimoradi is a writer, poet, and cultural researcher. He has carried out extensive research on the local culture of his birthplace, Kerman Province. His other works include a short story collection, a poetry collection, and several novels. He has won numerous awards at domestic festivals for more than 15 years.

Moreover, Masoud Ahmadvand, head of the Cultural Center at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation, is on the board of directors of the event.

The Board of Directors is the main body of the Award's strategic management and determines the composition of national expert councils and juries, and forms the Secretariat for operational management.

The BRICS Literary Award goes beyond being merely a literary event; it serves as a platform for cultural diplomacy. By nominating its distinguished writers, Iran has introduced its literary culture and identity to the global community, created new opportunities for the translation and dissemination of Iranian works, and contributed to strengthening cultural ties among the BRICS nations.

The new award celebrates authors whose works showcase the traditions and cultural diversity of BRICS nations. The prize aims to help BRICS countries deepen mutual understanding by showcasing their history and traditions through literature.

A short list of the finalists will be released in October and the winner will be announced in November in Moscow.

Photo: From left: Mansour Alimoradi, Reza Amirkhani, and Majid Gheisari

