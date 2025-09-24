Water year ends with some 40% less rain

TEHRAN –The previous water year (September 22, 2024 – September 22, 2025) came to an end with 142.3 mm of precipitation, showing a 39.4 percent drop compared to the long-term figure of 234.9 mm.

Within the last week of the summer, the volume of rainfall increased, and the country received 2 mm of rain, which indicates 76.9 percent more than the average long-term amount of 1.2 mm. However, it could not compensate for the rainfall deficit as precipitation was less than normal all year long, ISNA reported.

During the last month of the summer, 4.1 mm of rainfall was registered across the country, which has decreased by 2.5 percent compared to the long-term figure of 4.2 mm.

Throughout the summer, recorded rainfall amounted to 8 mm, showing a 27.9 percent decline in comparison to the long-term figure of 11.1 mm.

Rainfall in all provinces has been less than normal. Sistan-Baluchestan and Hormozgan provinces have recorded the lowest amount of rainfall, receiving 72.5 and 70.2 percent less rain than normal, respectively.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have experienced a significant decline in precipitation. Tehran’s long-term average rainfall stands at 280.4 mm, while in the previous water year, it only received an average of 144.2 mm, which indicates a 48.6 percent Reduction.

According to official statistics, groundwater levels and dams’ storage have noticeably dropped, and water stress is being felt more than ever in densely populated areas, threatening water security, increasing the likelihood of land subsidence, and intensifying drought.

Iran is facing an unprecedented water crisis that threatens not only its agricultural sector but also regional stability and global food markets. Over the past decade, rivers have shrunk, dams are under stress, and groundwater reserves are being depleted faster than they can naturally recover. This scarcity impacts daily life, industrial activity, and the country’s geopolitical standing.

Scale of the problem

Iran’s water resources are under severe strain. Major rivers such as the Zayandeh Rud and Karun have seen dramatic reductions in flow, jeopardizing ecosystems and local agriculture.

With nearly 90% of freshwater allocated to farming, declining water availability has led to crop failures, a decrease in arable land, and increased dependence on imported food.

Cities including Tehran, Isfahan, and Shiraz face intermittent water rationing, affecting households, industry, and essential services. Iran shares several river basins with neighboring countries, making water scarcity a regional concern.

Tensions over shared resources have increased, while Iran’s growing reliance on food imports places pressure on international markets, affecting prices and supply chains beyond the Middle East.

Government response and public concerns

Authorities have implemented measures such as dam projects, water transfer initiatives, and incentives for water-efficient irrigation. However, these efforts are often uneven or insufficient. Public protests, particularly in southern provinces, underscore the urgency and social impact of the crisis.

Opportunities for Sustainable Solutions

Experts argue that Iran must adopt integrated water resource management, invest in modern irrigation, and plan agriculture based on water availability and climate projections. Cooperation with neighboring countries could also prevent cross-border tensions and create a framework for sustainable resource sharing.

Iran’s water crisis is more than a domestic challenge—it is a test of governance, resilience, and diplomacy. Effective management today can stabilize the economy, secure food supply, and enhance Iran’s role as a regional leader.

In contrast, failure risks increased migration, economic disruption, and heightened regional tensions. The coming years will determine whether Iran can turn this crisis into an opportunity for innovation and cooperation or allow it to escalate into a multifaceted disaster.

MT/MG

