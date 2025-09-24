55 Iranian hotels nominated for Green Label Award

TEHRAN— A total of 55 hotels from 15 provinces and one from Kish Free Zone will compete in the first round of awarding the Green Label for Iranian Hotels, Mohammad Jahanshahi, the Secretary of the National Committee for Nature Tourism, has said.

He told Mehr News agency that the first round of awarding the Green Label for Iranian Hotels was developed by the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage in cooperation with the Iranian Hoteliers Associations with the aim of improving sustainability indicators in the tourism supply chain, and its first round has reached the judging stage in cooperation with Department of the Environment and a group of experts.

Jahanshahi said: “Nearly 60 hotels from 15 provinces and Kish Island have registered and are competing in this event. Also, the Green Hotel Award will be awarded on basis of the hotels' performance and program in four indicators of optimizing water consumption, energy (electricity and gas), waste management, and social interactions with a focus on the local community.”

He stated that Mazandaran, Khorasan Razavi, Tehran and Fars provinces have the most participation in the first round of this competition, and from a group perspective, three hotel groups have had serious participation in this round.

Jahanshahi continued that the green hotel label in different countries is one of the achievements of the last two decades of global tourism, which is considered a factor in expanding the social responsibilities of this industry in relation to the environment and local communities, along with economic issues.

“Also, in this event, a wide range of hotels in the country, from hotels with local and traditional structures to eco-hotels and modern and innovative hotels, are present, and in the implementation of the processes of this event, in addition to Department of the Environment, Iranian Green Management Association and a number of academic figures and tourism experts in the country are present.”

Earlier, Jahanshahi said : “Our goal is to strengthen the flow of green tourism in the country and we are seeking to expand sustainable approaches in businesses as well as the country's tourism destinations.”

He continued, “Our efforts are focused on optimizing resources, increasing productivity in the tourism supply chain, and promoting and engaging with human and natural communities around the industry.”

He said: “In this event, which is being held for the first time at this level and scale, we have targeted one of the main sources of resource consumption and carbon emissions in the global tourism industry and our country, namely hotels.”

The official stated that this event is being held as part of the special programs to commemorate World Tourism Day and is a continuation of the efforts that have been made in recent years to improve the sustainability indicators in the country's tourism.

Jahanshahi called on the country's hotel industry activists to participate in this event so that, in addition to placing greater value on optimizing resource consumption and the efforts that have been made in this regard, they can also be a factor in strengthening the social responsibilities of the tourism industry in the country.

KD