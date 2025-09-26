India signals interest in resuming oil imports from Iran

TEHRAN – India has imported a large shipment of Iranian crude for the first time in years, raising speculation that New Delhi may be preparing to resume broader purchases despite U.S. sanctions.

Data from India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed the country imported Iranian crude worth $111 million in June.

India had halted purchases of Iranian oil in 2018 after Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions.

In addition to crude, India imported $94 million worth of Iranian petroleum products between January and July this year.

Total Iranian oil and petroleum exports to India reached $205 million in the first seven months of 2025, accounting for 54 percent of Iran’s total exports to the country.

While it remains unclear whether India will formally restore long-term crude imports, officials in New Delhi have recently signaled a willingness to act more independently from U.S. policy.

Western media have reported that Indian authorities have asked Washington to allow them to import oil from Iran and Venezuela if they agree to scale back or halt imports from Russia.

Analysts say India, the world’s third-largest oil consumer, is eager to diversify its energy sources amid global market volatility, and Iranian supplies could play an important role if restrictions ease.

EF/