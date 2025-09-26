Esteghlal, Shams Azar settle for a draw

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team drew 1-1 with Shams Azar in Matchweek 5 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Qazvin’s Sardar Azadegan Stadium, Mehran Ahmadi gave the visiting team a lead in the 54th minute but Saeb Mohebi leveled the score in the 72nd minute.

Gpl Gohar and Foolad played out a goalless ddraw in Sirjan, Zob Ahan lost to Aluminum 1-0 in Isfahan, Sepahan edged past Kheybar 1-0 in Khorramabad and Esteghlal Khuzestan beat Mes 2-0 in Ahvaz.

Tractor remained top of the table with eight points, followed by Gol Gohar and Persepolis.