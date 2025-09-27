Iran spotlights free trade zones as bridge for BRICS digital economy integration

TEHRAN – At the BRICS 2025 meeting in Hangzhou, China, Iran highlighted the role of free trade zones in strengthening digital economic integration among member states, according to the Secretariat of Iran’s Free and Special Economic Zones High Council.

Esfandiar Shahmansouri, deputy for economic development and investment at the council, represented Iran alongside legal deputy Meysam Safarzadeh, IRNA reported.

He described Iran as a “crossroads of East and West” and said its free zones, with access to CIS and Eurasian markets, could become key regional logistics and trade hubs.

He pointed to southern free zones such as Kish, Qeshm, Chabahar and Arvand, which connect to Persian Gulf markets, as well as northern zones like Anzali, Aras and Maku, which link to Russia and Eurasia. The railway network connecting these hubs, he said, provides the fastest and most cost-effective north-south trade route.

Iran’s proposals for deeper BRICS cooperation included developing joint transport corridors and free zones, investing in energy and bunkering projects, expanding knowledge-based industries and innovation centers, promoting medical tourism, and easing financial and banking exchanges.

On the sidelines, Iranian delegates met with BRICS country representatives and senior Chinese free zone officials, submitted draft memoranda of understanding, and advanced talks on a cooperation agreement under the supervision of Reza Masrour, Iran’s top free zone official.

