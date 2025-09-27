Martyrdom anniversary of Nasrallah: Intersections of popular and political discourse

BEIRUT — The first anniversary of the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah became a transnational event, bringing together the deep popular sentiment on the one hand and its political and regional dimensions on the other.

The commemorations and events that swept Beirut, the Bekaa, and the South were not merely a commemoration of a departed leader; rather, they embodied the continued presence of a figure who had become a unifying symbol for the resistance’s supporters and allies.

The relationship that linked Sayyed Nasrallah to his people has not been weakened, rather strengthened and solidified; large crowds flocked to Haret Hreik to participate in the “Night of Ascension” event at the site of his assassination, a scene that carried profound emotional connotations.

The attendance was not merely formal; rather, it expressed the depth of the bond that many described as “exceptional,” as people saw Sayyed Nasrallah more than just a political leader. They saw him as a collective conscience representing them and expressing their aspirations.

In this context, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri issued a statement affirming the continuity of the resistance despite Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

Berri’s choice of the phrase “There are no endings, you are only beginnings” reflects a political reading that Nasrallah’s martyrdom did not close a chapter, but rather opened a new horizon for the resistance in Lebanon and the region.

Indicating that protecting civil peace is “the best facet of the war against the absolute evil of Israel,” Berri linked the resistance option to protecting Lebanon’s cohesion, striking a balance between the national and regional dimensions.

For his part, Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said what Nasrallah had warned against for decades had now become a tangible reality. This statement does not deviate from the context of acknowledging Nasrallah’s role as a man of foresight, who early on understood the nature of the Zionist project and its threat to the region.

He pointed to Israel’s recent attack on Doha as new evidence which shows the ulterior motive of the Zionist regime.

Iran’s philosopher-turned-politician remarked, “Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s only sin was that he recognized Israel’s expansionist strategy earlier than others.”

He added, “Nasrallah understood the danger posed by Israel decades ago, prepared for it, and acted upon that understanding.”

Today, he said, although Lebanon is a small country, it stands as a powerful one in the face of Israel—and that strength comes from the “determination and willpower that Nasrallah instilled in the new generation.”

The language evoked on the occasion, both in political speeches and in the public consciousness. They reflected the continuing connection between the symbolism of Karbala and the concept of resistance.

Berri also addressed Martyr Nasrallah, saying: “O martyred master, O comrade, O ever-present one. O Karbala'i who drew his full certainty from the blood of Imam Hussein and the patience of Lady Zainab (peace be upon them). On the day of your martyrdom, I recall your words echoing throughout the world, that standing up to falsehood, even if it leads to martyrdom, will expose all the masks, and it is also a Husseini victory and conquest.

This religious metaphor reflects a pattern deeply rooted in Hezbollah’s culture: transforming martyrdom into an open horizon for renaissance, and organically linking it to the Palestinian cause as a natural extension of the Husseini grievance.

The first anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom was not merely a memorial service; rather, it seemed to be a unifying event that recreated his character as a continuing actor in the political and intellectual life of the resistance.

The popular and political messages emanating from Beirut were not limited to the Lebanese alone; they resonated in Tehran, Sana’a, al–Quds, and in the conscience of peoples who see resistance as an alternative to defeat in the face of Israeli hegemony.

The majestic popular scene marking the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah constituted a political and social event par excellence. It transcended the confines of traditional commemorations to become a collective action countering all attempts to question the legitimacy of the resistance or to talk about its decline.

The crowds that filled the squares in Beirut, the South, and the Bekaa reflected a well-established truth: Sayyed Nasrallah has not departed from the people’s consciousness, but rather, through his martyrdom, he has become a symbol with a stronger presence and influence.

This popular interaction carries two fundamental implications: First, the relationship between the resistance and its constituency is not a traditional leadership relationship, but rather an organic integration that makes the leader’s absence an opportunity to reproduce his presence. Second, the discourse promoted after Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom about the “fall of the resistance” practically collapsed in the face of the masses, whose presence embodied that the resistance is a societal project before it is a party project.

The anniversary showed that the true strength of the resistance lies not only in its military arsenal or political presence, but in its profound influence on people’s hearts and minds. For many, resistance is regarded as a cherished pillar of identity, dignity, and the right to live freely.

Hence, the solemn popular commemoration served as a public referendum confirming that Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom did not weaken the resistance, but rather recharged it with new symbolism, so that it would remain, in the eyes of its constituents, a firm choice that does not fall with the martyrdom of its leaders, but is renewed with their blood.

Thus, on his first anniversary, Nasrallah appeared present in politics as well as in the conscience, testifying that martyrdom is not the end, but rather the beginning of a long journey passed down through generations.