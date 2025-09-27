Sheikh Qassem warns of 'Karbala-like' confrontation, honors assassinated leaders

In an address on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashim Safi al-Din on Saturday, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem declared his movement will not disarm, saying removal of weapons would serve Israeli aims and provoke a "Karbala-like" confrontation.

He honored the late Resistance leaders Nasrallah and Safi al-Din, citing million-strong funerals and southern advances as evidence that the resistance regained the initiative after recent hostilities.

Qassem urged the government to prioritize national sovereignty, reconstruction, and timely elections, defended support for the Lebanese army against external threats, and vowed to oppose any project seen as serving Israel.