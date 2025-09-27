Tehran unveils mural honoring martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on first anniversary  

TEHRAN-The newest mural at Valiasr Square in central Tehran was unveiled on Friday, commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Commander of Resistance.

The mural, an artistic collaboration by the Owj Arts and Media Organization, was unveiled as a tribute to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who was martyred on September 27, 2024, during an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern Beirut district of Dahieh. The artwork also features a narrative from children around the world, emphasizing unity and resilience.

Entitled "Sayyed Hassan in My Heart," the mural is described as more than just a painting; it is a pledge—an oath of love, peace, resistance, and steadfastness. As explained by the creators, it "connects the hearts of the world." The piece boldly proclaims: “I love you, O Sayyed,” and “Sayyed Hassan is in my heart,” with a childlike voice shouting for justice and solidarity.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, a formidable Arab leader in West Asia, has made an indelible impact on contemporary Lebanon, the Arab-Israeli conflict, and the broader region. He was tragically killed at the age of 64 during a series of intense Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut on September 27.

The attack that claimed Nasrallah’s life was carried out by Israeli fighter jets targeting Hezbollah’s main headquarters, resulting in the martyrdom of several senior Hezbollah commanders and prominent Iranian Revolutionary Guards Lieutenant General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was present at the scene.

Under Nasrallah's leadership, whose name means "victory through God," Hezbollah evolved from a grassroots armed movement into the largest political party in Lebanon's recent history. Renowned for his captivating speeches, Nasrallah garnered attention throughout the West Asia and beyond, establishing himself as a significant figure within the Axis of Resistance, which includes Hezbollah, the Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various Iraqi paramilitary factions.

The Valiasr Square mural regularly reflects national and religious events, promoting themes such as Iranian-Islamic lifestyle and anti-hegemonic resistance through artistic media, fostering a sense of unity and resilience across the nation.

