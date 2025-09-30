Iran to hold nationwide ceremonies for first anniversary of Nasrallah’s martyrdom

TEHRAN – The first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will be commemorated across Iran and Lebanon, underscoring the enduring influence of the iconic resistance leader.

In Iran, the Council for the Islamic Development Organization announced that ceremonies will be held nationwide on Thursday, October 2. The main gathering in Tehran is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Imam Hussein Square.

In its statement, the council described Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as “a historic and exceptional leader of the resistance front” who, through more than three decades of strategic guidance and rare courage, “challenged the foundations of the domineering global order and ultimately achieved his long-cherished aspiration of martyrdom.”

The council further emphasized that the Israeli regime, which believed it could crush the resistance by escalating violence and physically eliminating its leaders, “failed to weaken the movement that had reached unprecedented maturity under Nasrallah’s three decades of leadership.” Instead, it said, “his martyrdom opened a new phase of vitality and strength for the resistance and became a spiritual asset ensuring the continuation of its path with even greater resolve.”

On September 27, tens of thousands of Lebanese took to the streets in Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon to pay tribute and reflect on the legacy of Nasrallah and other resistance leaders and commanders. The rally was addressed by Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who stressed that the spirit and legacy of the slain leader remain alive and continue to guide the movement. Ali Larijani, Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, also participated in the event.

Observers described the anniversary as a transnational event, combining deep popular sentiment with political and regional significance.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, widely regarded as one of the most influential Arab leaders in West Asia, was killed at the age of 64 in a series of Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut on September 27, 2024, an assassination that marked a turning point in the region and galvanized the resistance movement.