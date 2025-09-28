Iran defeat India at 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated India 3-0 at the 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup Saturday night.

Morteza Karimi, Sadegh Rahimi and Mohammadamin Rahimzadeh were on target for Iran.



Team Melli started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Poland but were held to a goalless draw against England.

Iran will play South Korea and Italy on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

This tournament is an official event for the top six countries in the IBSA rankings announced in January 2025.

It is the first official event in the new cycle leading up to the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.