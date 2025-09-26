Iran held by England at 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran and England shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw at the 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup on Friday.

Iran, who had defeated Poland 4-0 in their opening match on Thursday, are scheduled to play India, South Korea and Italy in the following days.

This tournament is an official event for the top six countries in the IBSA rankings announced in January 2025.

It is the first official event in the new cycle leading up to the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.