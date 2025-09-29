Iran advance to 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup final

TEHRAN – Iran edged past Italy 1-0 at the 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup on Monday courtesy of Morteza Karimi’s goal.

Team Melli started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Poland but were held to a goalless draw against England. Iran also defeated India and South Korea 3-0.

Javad Felfeli’s team will play England in the final match on Wednesday.

This tournament is an official event for the top six countries in the IBSA rankings announced in January 2025.

It is the first official event in the new cycle leading up to the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.