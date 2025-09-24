Iran to play Poland at 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup opener

TEHRAN – Iran will begin the 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup with a match against Poland on Thursday.

The Nations Cup will be held at the USC Ground in Kochi, India Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Team Melli will start the campaign on Thursday, facing Poland and then play England, India, South Korea and Italy in the following days.

This tournament is an official event for the top six countries in the IBSA rankings announced in January 2025.

It is the first official event in the new cycle leading up to the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.