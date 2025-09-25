Iran beat Poland at 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran opened their 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup with a 4-0 over Poland on Thursday.

Hossein Rajabpour (two goals), Morteza Karimi and Reza Sadri were on target for Team Melli.

Iran are scheduled to play England, India, South Korea and Italy in the following days.

This tournament is an official event for the top six countries in the IBSA rankings announced in January 2025.

It is the first official event in the new cycle leading up to the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.