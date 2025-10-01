Iran runners-up at 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a last-gasp 1-0 loss against England at the 2025 IBSA Blind Football Nations Cup final on Wednesday.

Azeem Amir scored the winner in the last second of the match.

Team Melli started the campaign with a 4-0 win over Poland but were held to a goalless draw against England. Iran also defeated India (3-0) and South Korea (3-0) and Italy (1-0) on their way to the final.

The competition was held at the United Sports Centre, Kakkanad, Kochi, India from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

This tournament was an official event for the top six countries in the IBSA rankings announced in January 2025.

It was the first official event in the new cycle leading up to the next Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.