E-commerce projected to hit $180b with digital growth

TEHRAN – Iran’s e-commerce is projected to reach 90 quadrillion rials ($180 billion) in the current Iranian calendar year (ends in late March 2026), driven by infrastructure development and digital technologies, the head of the Iranian Information Technology Organization said.

Ali Hakim Javadi, chairman of the organization, told an industry forum that e-commerce transactions in the Iranian year 2022/23 totaled about 31.9 quadrillion rials ($64 billion), marking 73 percent growth from the previous year.

The figure rose to more than 45 quadrillion rials ($90 billion) in 2023/24, he said.

Hakim Javadi emphasized that adoption of new technologies is a key driver of growth.

“Digital tools accelerate the expansion of e-commerce. Beyond a few countries, activity in this area remains limited, so we see a major opportunity to promote digital adoption instead of traditional and physical methods,” he said.

EF/MA