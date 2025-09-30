Sumud flotilla enters Gaza danger zone

The Global Sumud Flotilla entered what organizers called Gaza’s “danger zone” on Tuesday, pressing east after repairs and carrying urgent medicine, food, and international volunteers in a bid to challenge Israel’s naval blockade.

Organizers said Turkish drones circled overhead as the convoy resumed, after earlier drone strikes damaged several boats but caused no casualties.

Italy and Spain have dispatched naval vessels to monitor the area and stand ready to offer rescue support, a move that could help guard against potential Israeli interception.

On Tuesday, the yacht Johnny M suffered an engine leak, and its passengers were evacuated to safety; Turkish ships later delivered Red Crescent supplies, and the flotilla continued, organizers said.

Supporters describe the flotilla as a peaceful act of Sumud — steadfast resistance to Gaza’s 18-year blockade. They invoke the memory of the 2010 Mavi Marmara raid, when Israeli forces killed nine activists at sea, as a warning of the dangers of another violent interception.

At sea and in European ports, unions and activists are mobilizing to shield the convoy and denounce what they call disproportionate Israeli aggression.