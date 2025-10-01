Volkswagen rally marks Tourism Week with Tehran-Nowshahr route

TEHRAN – Iran launched a two-day Volkswagen Beetle rally on Wednesday from Tehran to Nowshahr as one of many programs to mark Tourism Week, according to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The event, called “Glorious Iran,” was organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of Iran in collaboration with the Historical Vehicles Association of Iran. It brought together 31 classic Volkswagen Beetles carrying more than 100 participants, including families, travel bloggers, tourism influencers and food content creators.

Each vehicle represented a different province, decorated with its name and images of cultural or historical symbols to showcase Iran’s heritage and diversity, the ministry said in a statement.

The rally’s route covered Tehran, Chalous, Nowshahr and Noor, with cultural and recreational programs scheduled along the way. Organizers said the event aimed to highlight the tourism potential of northern Iran and promote safe and responsible travel.

The rally was held in cooperation with a local hotel group as part of activities marking Tourism Week, which coincides with World Tourism Day on Sept. 27.

The Volkswagen Beetle, also known as the Volkswagen Type 1, was manufactured by Germany’s Volkswagen between 1938 and 2003 and remains a popular collector’s car worldwide.

Iran is home to thousands of remarkable classic and vintage vehicles. For instance, Tehran’s classic car museum embraces collections of the best classic and unique automobiles, some of which are single in the world.

It’s worth noting that Ordibehesht 29 (May 18) is recognized as “Volkswagen Day” in Iran. However, this year’s festivities are scheduled a day earlier, on Friday, to accommodate the weekend holiday in Iran.

Volkswagen, abbreviated as VW, is a German motor vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, Germany. Founded in 1937 by the German Labour Front under the Nazi Party and revived into a global brand post-World War II by British Army Officer Ivan Hirst, it is known for the iconic Beetle and serves as the flagship brand of the Volkswagen Group, the largest automotive manufacturer by worldwide sales in 2016 and 2017. Its name is derived from the German-language terms Volk and Wagen, translating to “people’s car” when combined.

AM