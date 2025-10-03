Gilan tourism activists honored

TEHRAN--A ceremony to honor the activists, servants, and members of the travel services staff of Gilan province was held in the central hall of Rasht, the capital city of the province on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Javad Vahedi, the deputy for parliamentary, legal, and provincial affairs of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and , advisor to the minister and the governor of Rasht, members of Rasht Islamic City Council, members of the Parliament, a group of provincial officials, and interested people, ISNA reported.

Emphasizing that Gilan province has a special place in the field of tourism, he stated: “The pristine and diverse nature of this province is only one of its advantages, but what distinguishes Gilan is its historical and religious background, especially in the field of Shi’ism. This province was the origin of one of the first Shia governments in Iran, and the people of this land, especially from the Deylaman region, were the founders and spreaders of this religious thought in the Fourth Century AH."

He added: “One of the important honors of the people of Gilan is their participation in the formation of the first Shia government by three brothers, Ahmad, Hassan, and Ali, who were able to lay the foundations of the Alawi government. Despite this valuable background, comprehensive and sufficient studies have not been conducted in this field so far, and it is necessary for researchers in the field of history and cultural heritage to focus on this issue and deepen national understanding of this important part of Iranian history.” Vahedi said that Gilan province has an unparalleled capacity for developing religious tourism; a capacity that must be properly recognized and introduced and transferred to future generations with appropriate planning.

Also, Yousef Salmankhah, caretaker of Gilan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department, said: “September 27 has been designated as World Tourism Day. Your presence is a symbol of empathy, companionship, and responsibility of various executive and service groups. The intelligent and continuous role of esteemed managers is a valuable and national asset for the prosperity of travel services. We hope that this event will be a lasting model for providing desirable services.”

He stated: “Gilan province is also a brilliant chapter in the book of Iranian civilization; a land that has preserved the footprints of ancient civilizations in Marlik Hill and ancient cemeteries. Gilan culture is a wonderful blend of language, music, and customs of the people who have always lived with nature and blended with Iranian identity.”

Salmankhah noted that the magnificent Jangal Movement and Mirza Kuchak Khan speak to the fact that Gilan is one of the most vibrant historical regions of Iran. This province has a special place with its magnificent heritage of Hyrcanian forests, the Caspian Sea, 5,000 recognized heritage sites, 140 sites registered on the intangible heritage list, authentic handicrafts, and unique landscapes, he pointed out.

The official said that Gilan has the potential to become a model for tourism, cultural, and public diplomacy. “Today, in light of the global slogan of ‘Tourism and Sustainable Development’ and the provincial slogan of ‘Responsible Tourism and Eternal Environment’, we commit to be prudent and thoughtful in developing the province’s tourism.”

He emphasized that the land of Gilan with its historical caravanserais, national and international villages, and handicrafts is an example of the connection between heritage and its dynamism. Preserving these assets is considered a global commitment, he added.

