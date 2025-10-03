Who is the real Anti-Semitic?

In this video Munir Daair is demonstrating how Zionism is distorting the real source of antisemitism by deflecting from Zionists’ own responsibility. He argues that by defining the Zionist state as an exclusively Jewish state and then committing acts of genocide in the name of the Jewish state, Zionists are actually promoting antisemitism. The source of antisemitism is not the world but Zionist criminal behavior perpetrated in the name of Jews.