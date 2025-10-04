Over 940 km of gas transmission pipelines to be commissioned by Mar. 2026

TEHRAN – Iran will bring 948 kilometers of gas transmission pipelines and three new compressor stations into operation in the current Iranian calendar year (ends in late March 2026), alongside expanding its Sarajeh gas storage facility, the head of the Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company said.

Behnam Mirzaei announced a major leap in the company’s infrastructure development, saying more than 12,000 kilometers of pipelines, 216 turbocompressors and 24 operation centers have been commissioned since the company’s establishment.

Under the current administration, 680 kilometers of pipelines and nine turbocompressors at four compression stations have been completed with an investment of €150 million.

Mirzaei said the Sarajeh storage project will increase capacity from one billion cubic meters to 1.5 billion cubic meters.

He stressed that over 90 percent of the equipment needed for transmission lines, compressor stations and refineries is now domestically produced, highlighting a “major leap toward self-sufficiency” thanks to Iranian manufacturers and contractors.

“The gas industry, once dependent on foreign technology, now plays a decisive role in ensuring stable energy supply both for domestic use and exports,” he said.

