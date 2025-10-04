Hezbollah: Israel turns to politics after military failures in Gaza

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza is designed to “polish” Israel's image on the international stage.

Speaking during a memorial service for senior commanders Sheikh Nabil Qawouk and Sayyed Suhail Al-Husseini, broadcast on Al-Manar TV, Sheikh Qassem described the plan as essentially an Israeli initiative under U.S. cover. He noted that Israel seeks political gains that it could not achieve through military action, “aggression, genocide, and other atrocities”.

Referring to Israel’s so-called “Greater Israel” vision, Sheikh Qassem warned that Israel is actively pursuing this agenda with full U.S. support.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently expressed public backing for this expansionist plan, which could extend Israeli borders to encompass parts of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks, Sheikh Qassem also called on Arab states not to pressure the Palestinian resistance and emphasized that Palestinian resilience remains strong.