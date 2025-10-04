Memorial service held in Tehran for Ayatollah Sistani’s wife

TEHRAN - A memorial service was held in Tehran on Friday for the late wife of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The event was attended by a host of mourners, including senior officials, namely First Vice-President Mohammadreza Aref, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

She passed away last Sunday after enduring a period of illness.

Her funeral was held on Monday and her body was buried at the Sheikh Tusi Mosque in the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Following her death, high-ranking political authorities from Iraq and other countries, including Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian president, parliament speaker, and seminary scholars issued separate statements expressing condolences to Ayatollah Sistani and his family over this loss.