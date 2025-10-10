Iranian Artists Forum screens Japanese animated film “Ghost Cat Anzu”

TEHRAN – The 2024 Japanese animated film “Ghost Cat Anzu” directed by Yōko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita was shown at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Friday.

The 97-minute animation was screened with Persian subtitles at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF, Mehr reported.

Based on the manga of the same name by Takashi Imashiro, the animated film shows the friendship shared between Karin, a strong-minded girl sent to live with her monk granddad in the Japanese countryside, and Anzu, the even more unpredictable phantom feline who acts as her guardian.

Karin, 11 years old, is abandoned by her father at her grandfather's house, a monk who lives in the small, woody, and coastal town in the Japanese countryside named Iketeru. Her grandfather asks Anzu, his jovial and helpful, albeit somewhat capricious, ghost cat, to look after her. The meeting of their strong characters causes sparks, at least at the beginning.

Distrustful of her new guardian, Karin sabotages Anzu’s odd jobs for the townsfolk and befriends the eccentric local forest spirits. In an effort to win Karin over, Anzu accidentally makes a deal with the devil, and all Hell breaks loose.

SS/SAB

