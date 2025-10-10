Governor calls for intl. promotion of Marivan

TEHRAN – The governor of Marivan has urged greater efforts to promote the city’s tourism potential at both national and international levels, saying its attractions have not yet been properly introduced to domestic and foreign audiences.

Speaking on Thursday at the “Worthy Host” conference, held to boost trade and improve the urban landscape of Marivan, Governor Nejad Jahani said the event aimed to identify strengths and weaknesses in local tourism, develop a scientific and economy-based model for attracting visitors, and refine behavioral and visual standards for large events.

Jahani said local residents play a key role in attracting tourists, describing tourism as one of the main branches of trade. He added that the sector requires sustainable infrastructure, preservation of traditional foundations, and education in modern behavioral patterns.

“All government bodies must take responsibility for promoting Marivan’s cultural and tourism attractions, as this contributes directly to economic development,” he said.

Several professors from the University of Kordestan also presented scientific and research-based perspectives, emphasizing the need to re-connect Marivan’s natural and cultural capacities with commercial markets. They described tourism as a major driver of regional economic growth.

The conference, held under the slogan “Marivan: Harmony of Nature and Commerce in Iran,” marked the beginning of a new approach to presenting Marivan as a host city for the Nowruz 1405 (March 2026) celebrations.

Located about 100 km west of Sanandaj, the capital of Kordestan province, Marivan is known for its natural attractions, including the scenic Lake Zarivar.

AM