Iran’s Barati appointed as member of FIFA Legal Committee

TEHRAN – Ahmadreza Barati of Iran was appointed as a member of the FIFA Legal Committee.

This appointment is subject to the relevant provisions of the FIFA Status and the FIFA Governance Regulations.

Barati also serves as CAS arbitrator, member of AFC Associations Committee and member of AFC Reform Task Force.

He has previously worked as director of the Legal Department of the Iran Football Clubs’ Union, director of Legal Affairs at the Padel Committee of the Iran Squash Federation and chairperson of the Regulatory & Compliance Committee of the Football Federation of Iran.