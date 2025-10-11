Ilam Handicrafts Exhibition begins in Iraq’s Wasit province

TEHRAN— Ilam Handicrafts Exhibition began in the Iraqi province of Wasit on Friday, with the participation of 15 Iranian artists and producers in this field.

Abbas Mirzad, the deputy governor general of Ilam province, said that holding the Ilam Handicrafts Exhibition in Wasit province provides a good opportunity to introduce Iranian art and culture and develop economic cooperation between the two countries, IRIB reported.

He also said that the week-long exhibition aims to introduce the artistic and cultural capacities of Ilam province and other provinces of Iran, develop the market for handicraft products, and strengthen cultural ties between Iran and Iraq.

Mirzad added that various fields including kilim, jajim, leather bags, leather mosaic, mat weaving, chit, traditional dolls and knitwear, pottery, jewelry, wooden items, and copper utensils have been exposed to the public and interested parties.

Referring to the visit of a cultural delegation from Ilam province to Wasit province and the city of Kut, he added that during this visit and in a meeting with Wasit officials, discussions were held on trade, tourism, and student issues.

He said that the discussions were also held and decisions were made regarding exports and imports, and it was also suggested that a memorandum of understanding be concluded between the two sides to be reviewed during the governors' upcoming visit and to provide the basis for joint communication and trade development.

The officials of Wasit province have been invited to travel to Ilam province on familiarization tour and become familiar with Ilam potentials and capacities, he added.

Mirzad continued that the handicraft is the common language of all cultures, adding that the presence of artists in such events leads to promotion of cultural collaborations and better introduction of Iranian original art across the regional nations.

He said that during the 14th Government, special attention has been paid to promoting foreign markets for handicrafts. A total of three exhibitions have so far been held in Iraq: one in Sulaymaniyah and two in Wasit province.

Mirzad expressed the hope that such events will pave the grounds for promoting cultural, economic and tourism cooperations between the two nations.

