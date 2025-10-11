Tehran-Kashan rally attracts 75 vehicles to promote responsible travel

TEHRAN— A tourist car rally from Tehran to Kashan kicked off on Thursday morning with 75 vehicles departing from Shahrak-e Ekbatan in Tehran, concluding on Friday in Matinabad, Kashan, organizers said.

The tourism rally was aimed to promote a culture of safe, responsible, and family-oriented travel, according to the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran.

The event drew families, nature enthusiasts, and road trip lovers, emphasizing land-based tourism, respect for local communities, and preservation of the historical and cultural fabric of rural areas.

After officially starting in Tehran, participants traveled toward Isfahan province, gathering in the Matinabad region, which is known as one of Iran’s notable natural and desert tourist destinations. The rally was supported by dedicated teams and the active involvement of the Touring and Automobile Club.

Throughout the journey, adherence to traffic laws and safe driving practices was strongly encouraged. Participants enjoyed natural landscapes along the route while engaging in cultural and educational programs focused on sustainable and responsible tourism.

Beyond its recreational and family aspects, the rally symbolized social cohesion, community spirit, and the promotion of group travel culture. It also provided an opportunity for younger generations of tourists to better understand the importance of environmental protection, cultural heritage conservation, and positive interaction with local communities.

Kashan, located on the route connecting Tehran to major destinations like Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd, is known for its rich history and surrounding scenic villages. Among its highlights are the lavishly decorated traditional houses of Brujerdi, Tabatabai, Ameri, and Abbasi, which remain popular attractions for travelers.

In addition, Kashan embraces some archaeological gems. Most importantly, the Tepe Sialk yielded interesting pottery pieces, metal tools, and domestic implements made from stone, clay, and bone that date from as early as the 4th millennium BC.

The name Kashan is tightly bound to the UNESCO-designated Abyane, which is situated around 90 km in a southward direction. The ancient village is known for its gorgeous architecture, traditional clothing specifically from the inhabitants, and its old dialect of Persian that dates from the Sassanid era. Abyaneh is truly a living piece of history. Its people’s ways of life and traditions have survived almost unchanged for hundreds of years. It would be an unforgettable day trip for Kashan.

