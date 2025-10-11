TEHRAN- In a note, Sobh-e-No dealt with America's failure to shape the new Middle East order.

The paper said: The United States of America sought to create a new order in the region; an order based on the hegemony of the Zionist regime, in a way that could challenge the countries exercising power in the region. On the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, we clearly see that the goals outlined by America and Israel have not been achieved. The order they had in mind - including the Abraham Accords, marginalizing the Palestinian issue, eliminating resistance groups, and dismembering countries - has effectively failed. Since the emergence of ISIS, the plan for a new Middle East has been on the agenda, but the Axis of Resistance with the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the main obstacles to its implementation. During these two years, America, the West, and the Zionist regime have made every effort to advance this plan, but they have not succeeded. The Zionist regime, despite the all-out support of the United States, has not been able to shape a new regional security order in its favor, and this game is continuing.

Resalat: The solution to overcome neither war nor peace

Resalat, in an analysis, discussed the common formula of the United States and the European troika in full confrontation with the Iranian government and people, writing: The common formula of the United States and the European troika in comprehensive confrontation with the Iranian government and people is obvious: placing the country in a situation of “neither war nor peace”. To counter this situation, it is enough to turn the country into an independent variable. We must seek solutions to the country's internal problems and shortcomings within the country and not in the behavior, speech, tactics, or strategy of our enemies. It is obvious that the more this independence and its dependencies are strengthened in the country's economy and domestic politics, the more the enemy will fail in advancing its strategic plan of placing Iran in a situation of neither war nor peace. The enemy wants to solve its strategic puzzle in confrontation with Iran. The West's insistence on activating the snapback mechanism is rooted in this strategy. Therefore, the enemy's premise must be targeted and destroyed.

Iran: Tel Aviv’s cyber alliance with saboteur networks

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper published a report by the CitizenLab Institute and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, saying: These reports revealed an operation aimed at hitting Iran, changing the government, and restoring the Pahlavi monarchy in Iran. Israel and segments of the saboteur groups, with all the problems they have with each other, are aligned on one point: weakening social trust in Iran’s political structure. These reports show the importance of cognitive warfare, a war that targets the cognition of the audience, and its weapons are data, images, and narratives. The hidden alliance of foreign actors and opposition media groups shows that conspiracy no longer makes sense in its classic form, but is taking place in an invisible, digital, and multi-layered form. Victory in this field is also possible with media literacy, collective awareness, and defending the mental and cognitive boundaries of society.

Donya-e-Eqtesad: What will be the consequences of Gaza peace plan for Iran?

Donya-e-Eqtesad dedicated its editorial to the Gaza peace plan and its consequences for Iran. It wrote: We are faced with two different views on the Gaza peace plan. The first view says that peace in Gaza is a prelude to increasing pressure on Iran and preparing the ground for Israel's military confrontation with Iran in the future. However, the second view believes that with the decline in the influence of the Axis of Resistance in the region, the United States and Israel will have little reason to pay the costs of a military confrontation with Iran, and, as Putin has said, Israel may want to reduce tensions and prevent an escalation of tensions with Iran. Existing evidence and practical movements show that Israel is both preparing for a military confrontation and may be forced to accept a diplomatic agreement with Iran in the coming months under pressure from the United States and its Arab allies in the region.

Javan: Israel lost the war to the world

Javan said: The Zionist regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously declared that the war would not end without the total destruction of Hamas. But now, after two years of fighting and under the pressure of international conscience—culminating in the walkout of leaders from dozens of countries during his speech at the UN General Assembly—has yielded to ending the war. Meanwhile, after two years of historic resistance, Palestinians celebrated in the streets of Gaza, showing the triumph of the spirit of life over two years of brutality.